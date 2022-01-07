Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE RHP opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.