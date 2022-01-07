DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.12 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Shares of COST stock opened at $549.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day moving average is $473.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

