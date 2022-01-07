Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. Santa Cruz County Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $201.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

