CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CryoLife traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.