Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $2.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.86. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.45. 922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,618. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.64. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

