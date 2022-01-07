Comparing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Nutriband.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of -3.99, meaning that its share price is 499% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Nutriband $940,000.00 55.25 -$2.93 million ($0.79) -8.46

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A Nutriband -364.35% -50.95% -40.45%

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

