Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ STRO opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $486.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.