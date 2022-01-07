Block-Logic Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $128,526.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

