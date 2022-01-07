Crystal Token (CYL) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Crystal Token has a total market cap of $2,114.27 and $68,858.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crystal Token Profile

CYL is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Buying and Selling Crystal Token

