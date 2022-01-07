Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Decreases By 33.3%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKKY stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

