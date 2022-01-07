Amalgamated Bank Has $493,000 Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

ARNA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.