Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.