inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of inTEST by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.