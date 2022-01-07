American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

AEL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

AEL opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

