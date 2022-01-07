The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

