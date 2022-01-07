Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,781. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

