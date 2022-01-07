Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Sells $158,081.98 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 443,836 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 209,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.