TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $786.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $600.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.89.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $15.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $660.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,775. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $621.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

