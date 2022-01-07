TOWER (TOWER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $427,970.00

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, TOWER has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and $427,970.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

