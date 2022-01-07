Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.22.

LH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

