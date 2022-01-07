583 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

