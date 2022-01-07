Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,240 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,145. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

