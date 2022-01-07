Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.89 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $118.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DHI Group stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

