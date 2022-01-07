Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,175 shares of company stock worth $2,242,328 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

