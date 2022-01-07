Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,835 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Materion worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Materion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

