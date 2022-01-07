M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,377,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,760 shares during the period. HUTCHMED comprises 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $161,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,577,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 237,754 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after buying an additional 233,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $33.70. 393,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

A number of research firms have commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

