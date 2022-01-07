M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $98.67 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,256 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 5.25% of Euronav worth $98,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 108.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 22.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after buying an additional 505,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,526. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

