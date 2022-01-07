M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,539,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496,160 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $122,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 539,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

