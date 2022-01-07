Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $503.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

ULH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

