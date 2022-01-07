Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set an add rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.64) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.50).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 289.56 ($3.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.61).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

