Clifford Sosin Buys 75,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

