SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Raised to 1,600.00

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,350.00 to 1,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SEGXF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

