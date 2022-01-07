Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 60,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $99.36 and a one year high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

