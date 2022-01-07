Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TLLYF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

