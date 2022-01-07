The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.