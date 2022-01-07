Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $18,299,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 409,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 102,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

