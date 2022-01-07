RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.22 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

