Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 8th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,755.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,919.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,782.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

