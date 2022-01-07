Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

NYSE:LOW opened at $254.75 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

