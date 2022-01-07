$15.96 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report $15.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.89 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $81.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $81.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.31 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

