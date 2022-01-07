$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.41 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

NYSE:DKS opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

