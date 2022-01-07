USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $162.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

