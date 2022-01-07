Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of TTD traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,099. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

