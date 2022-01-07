Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 87,138 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,138 shares during the period. Phibro Animal Health makes up about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $16,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 46,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,738. The firm has a market cap of $827.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

