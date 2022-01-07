Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year and surpassed the consensus mark. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. Well, it continues to benefit from solid demand for frozen potato products globally. Lamb Weston’s sales also gained on robust price/mix, which went up 6% on the back of initial benefits from product pricing actions along with better prices charged to customers for product delivery. Apart from this, Lamb Weston’s efforts to boost offerings and expand capacity enable it to meet rising demand conditions for snacks and fries.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,427. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

