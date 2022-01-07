Swingby Tops One Day Trading Volume of $845,922.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $845,922.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,500,711 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWINGBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.