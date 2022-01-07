UniFarm (UFARM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $577,211.11

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. UniFarm has a total market cap of $577,211.11 and $57,925.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

