Commerce Bank Has $106.10 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $106,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $360.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

