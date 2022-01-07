T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $86,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 30.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $112.46 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

