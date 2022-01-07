Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,613,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,595 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $62,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

